“It woudn’t make much sense” for Kawhi Leonard to suit up in tonight’s Game 4, according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

With the Warriors holding a commanding 3-0 series lead, Pop isn’t holding out hope for the superstar forward’s sprained left ankle to suddenly heal.

Golden State is looking to put San Antonio out of their misery, and move on to the NBA Finals.

