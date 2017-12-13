Kawhi Leonard suited up Tuesday night for the first time this season, and the All-Star forward was “wonderful” according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Leonard finished with 13 points on 6 of 12 shooting, adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

The Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kawhi’s return, however, sending San Antonio away with a 95-89 loss.

Per ESPN: