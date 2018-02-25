Gregg Popovich: LeBron James is ‘A Brilliant Example for Millions of Kids’

by February 25, 2018
485
Gregg Popovich, LeBron James

Gregg Popovich just showered praise onto LeBron James for his efforts in using his platform to affect positive social change. Pop, who has gone after President Trump multiple times and consistently speaks on topics outside of basketball, was asked about the Fox News reporter that told LeBron to “shut up and dribble” last week.

Part of Pop’s quote was “He’s been a brilliant example for millions of kids… It’s kind of like the Black Panther movie. LeBron’s been that [superhero] for a long time.”

See Pop’s full quote below:

h/t PDcavsinsider

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: 45 AD

2 days ago
835
NBA

LeBron James: ‘We Can Be Really Good’

3 days ago
1,424
NBA

LeBron James: New-Look Cavs ‘Got a Long Way to Go’

3 days ago
2,435
NBA

LeBron James Doesn’t Think The NBA Should Change Postseason Format

4 days ago
1,619
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Was In Attendance When LeBron James Made ‘The Decision’

5 days ago
6,462
NBA

LeBron James Reveals Order He Drafted All-Star Starters

5 days ago
9,621

TRENDING