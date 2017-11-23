Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says he’s never seen a quadriceps injury like the one that’s sidelined All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard since last season’s Playoffs.

Pop, however, continues to insist that Leonard will suit up “sooner than later.”

San Antonio is 11-7 without its best player this season.

“Never, never,” Popovich said when asked whether he has seen such a condition hampering one of his players. “What’s really strange is that [point guard] Tony [Parker] has the same injury, but even worse. They had to go operate on his quad tendon and put it back together or whatever they did to it. So to have two guys, that’s pretty incredible. I had never seen it before those guys.” For the better part of the season, Popovich has replied “sooner rather than later” when questioned about Leonard’s potential return. “I keep saying sooner rather than later,” Popovich said jokingly. “It’s kind of like being a politician. It’s all baloney, doesn’t mean anything.”

