Before joining the Boston Celtics in 2013, Brad Stevens spent six seasons at Butler building his legendary playbook.

Stevens’ two straight NCAA championship game appearances got most of the national attention, but his after-timeout plays were quietly the talk among NBA circles.

So much so, that even to this day, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich still studies Stevens’ Butler playbook.

From ESPN:

His counterparts still rave about his game management. Cavs coach Ty Lue suggested Tuesday that a Thomas-less Boston is harder to game plan for than the Golden State Warriors. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has said he still watches old Butler film to steal plays that Stevens ran at the college level.

