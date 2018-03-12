Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

Harrison Barnes says the Thunder were “probably” the best team in the 2016 playoffs, despite blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Warriors.

While guesting on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Barnes said that if it wasn’t for Klay Thompson‘s red-hot Game 6, the Thunder would have advanced to the Finals.

| A trip down memory lane: in more ways than one | … friendships off the court all the way thru GAME 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals 🤷🏽‍♂️🏀🏆#EPISODE73: @hbarnes – DROPPED! LISTEN: https://t.co/T3XZ2iKjoK pic.twitter.com/hapGZ8BUsJ — RoadTrippinPodcast🎧 (@RoadTrippinPod) March 12, 2018