Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

by March 12, 2018
972
harrison barnes 2016 thunder

Harrison Barnes says the Thunder were “probably” the best team in the 2016 playoffs, despite blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Warriors.

While guesting on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Barnes said that if it wasn’t for Klay Thompson‘s red-hot Game 6, the Thunder would have advanced to the Finals.

“I don’t mean this in any type of offense to RJ or anything like that, but my opinion is that OKC was probably the best team in the playoffs that year.

“I mean they were rollin’. We didn’t have an answer for them. If Klay doesn’t have that crazy Game 6, they’re going to the Finals.

“That team, the way they were built—rebounding, scoring, they were doing it all.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

2 hours ago
259
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns With Clutch Performance vs Warriors

11 hours ago
204
NBA

Kevin Durant On Heckling Blazers Fan: ‘I’m Glad The Ref Got His Ass’

2 days ago
3,529
NBA

Draymond Green: Pelicans More Impressive Than Rockets

3 days ago
3,316
NBA

Steve Kerr To Participate In Town-Hall Meeting On Gun Violence

4 days ago
288
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘Awards Don’t Mean Anything’

4 days ago
1,730

TRENDING


Most Recent
isaiah thomas kuzma cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

43 mins ago
5,269
harrison barnes 2016 thunder

Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

2 hours ago
972

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

2 hours ago
169

Kent Bazemore Out For Season With Bone Bruise In Right Knee

2 hours ago
59

Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

2 hours ago
259