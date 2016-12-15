Led by Hassan Whiteside’s monster night of 26 points and 22 rebounds, the Miami Heat helf off the visiting Indiana Pacers 95-89 Wednesday.



Great win fellas shoutout Barbara Walters 💯 that will go over a lot of people head. #Heatnation — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) December 15, 2016

The big fella also added a pair of blocks.

This was Whiteside’s second 20-20 performance of the season.

