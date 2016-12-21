Hassan Whiteside matched his career-high with 32 points Tuesday night, but griped about not getting the ball enough late in the Miami Heat’s 136-130 double-OT loss to the visiting Orlando Magic.

Whiteside was given franchise-player type money this past summer, and wants his touches to reflect his new status.



Does @youngwhiteside get enough touches late in games? "They say I'm a franchise player. But I don't know. I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/Ueeiu71p7f — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 21, 2016

The big fella, who took a team-high 22 shots and leads the Heat with 403 field goal attempts this season, added 15 rebounds and five blocks in just under 47 minutes.

Per the Miami Herald:

