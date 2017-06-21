With the Dwight Howard era officially over in Atlanta, the Hawks could be heading toward a full rebuild.

Atlanta has already made it clear that they will not offer All-Star forward Paul Millsap a max contract.

But since Millsap, an unrestricted free agent, can leave the team outright, the Hawks are exploring sign-and-trade deals to get assets in return.

From ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:

[The Dwight Howard trade] is the Hawks sending a signal that they are going into a full rebuild mode, and it would also imply that Paul Millsap probably will not be back with the organization. There are three or four teams out there that are willing to give Millsap a max contract, and sources have told me that the Hawks have begun getting some feelers on sign-and-trades. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets are interested in Paul Millsap.

Millsap, 32, is opting out of the final year of his contract to pursue a long-term deal—perhaps the final big payday of his career.

