The Miami Heat are reportedly concerned that the Lakers will make “a big offer” to free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters this summer.

Waiters is opting out of his contract after revitalizing his career last season with the Heat.

Per the Miami Herald:

Though there had been some concern that Dion Waiters’ former agent, new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, might make a big offer for Waiters this summer, Lakers executive Magic Johnson – whose team has $23 million in cap space – told reporters: “I’m really looking to keep the cap space that we have and really try to play in next year’s free agent class, and not really this free agent class.” The Heat wants to keep Waiters but doesn’t want to overpay.

