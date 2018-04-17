Wade On Heat Homecoming: ‘I Didn’t Feel Comfortable In Those Other Uniforms’

There’s only one fit for Dwyane Wade.

The Heat shooting guard turned back the clock on Monday night, dropping a season-high 28 points in a 113-103 Game 2 victory over Philly.

In an interview with Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports, the 36-year-old explained why returning to his old team was the right move for him:

“As a basketball player, I feel comfortable being in [a Heat] uniform. On that sideline with those guys. I didn’t feel comfortable in those other uniforms. I was trying to do it. I just feel like myself here. It doesn’t mean I’m going to score 28 off the bench in the playoffs every night. But when this team needs me to step up and do things, I feel comfortable being able to do that. I don’t know what it is, but this is where I was born at and where I was meant to be. … I played well last year in Boston, Game 2, but it didn’t feel as good as this.”

…

“It’s just, it’s what I grew up in. It’s what I know. I had the opportunity to go out there. I felt it was needed for me to get away and come back and be appreciative of everything here and how things are ran, the culture that’s here. Being here with these guys, these young guys that I was here with before, come back here and do it with this organization, it’s special.”