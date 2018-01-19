The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly “eager to discuss” deals involving Kemba Walker prior to the February 8 trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte wants to attach an undesirable contract with Walker.

Charlotte has been encouraging teams to make offers and appear eager to discuss attaching Walker to a larger trade where another team takes on one of the Hornets’ several far less desirable contracts, sources said. […]

The Hornets had already made available Nicolas Batum (four years, $100 million), Dwight Howard (two years, $47 million), Marvin Williams (three years, $42 million) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (three years, $39 million), league sources said, but those players and their contracts are largely unattractive in the marketplace.