The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly “eager to discuss” deals involving Kemba Walker prior to the February 8 trade deadline.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte wants to attach an undesirable contract with Walker.
ESPN Sources: Charlotte making All-Star guard Kemba Walker available in trade talks. Story: https://t.co/4u3mLpmHcH
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2018
Charlotte has been encouraging teams to make offers and appear eager to discuss attaching Walker to a larger trade where another team takes on one of the Hornets’ several far less desirable contracts, sources said. […]
The Hornets had already made available Nicolas Batum (four years, $100 million), Dwight Howard (two years, $47 million), Marvin Williams (three years, $42 million) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (three years, $39 million), league sources said, but those players and their contracts are largely unattractive in the marketplace.
RELATED:
Michael Jordan Held Players-Only Meeting with the Hornets
Commentscomments powered by Disqus