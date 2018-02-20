Hornets Will Not Extend Contract of GM Rich Cho

by February 20, 2018

rich cho contract hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will not extend the contract of GM Rich Cho, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team will reportedly pursue former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak to replace Cho.

Per Hornets press release:

“I want to thank Rich for all of his hard work with the Charlotte Hornets organization through the years and wish him and his family the best in the future,” said Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan.

“Rich worked tirelessly on behalf of our team and instituted a number of management tools that have benefited our organization.

“We are deeply committed to our fans and to the city of Charlotte to provide a consistent winner on the court. The search will now begin for our next head of basketball operations who will help us achieve that goal.”

RELATED:
Report: Hornets ‘Expected’ To Pursue Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

 
