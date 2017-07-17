The Houston Rockets are officially on the market.

Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced on Monday that owner Leslie Alexander is putting the team—and Clutch City Sports & Entertainment—up for sale.

Rockets are far sale, Rockets president Tad Brown announces. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 17, 2017

Alexander bought the franchise for $85 million ($144 million adjusted for inflation) in 1993, and reportedly could sell the team for more than $2 billion.

Adjusted for inflation, Alexander bought Rockets for $144M. If it sells for $2.9B (plausible), he'll have a 20-fold return on investment. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) July 17, 2017

RELATED:

Knicks, Rockets Working on Carmelo Anthony Trade Scenarios