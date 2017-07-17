The Houston Rockets are officially on the market.

Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced on Monday that owner Leslie Alexander is putting the team—and Clutch City Sports & Entertainment—up for sale.

Alexander bought the franchise for $85 million ($144 million adjusted for inflation) in 1993, and reportedly could sell the team for more than $2 billion.

RELATED:
Knicks, Rockets Working on Carmelo Anthony Trade Scenarios