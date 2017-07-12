It is becoming more and more convincing that Carmelo Anthony will be joining forces with Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks and the Rockets are working on a trade that includes four-teams:

Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that include four-team deals. Sides motivated but no agreement imminent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Houston’s Nene added fuel to the rumors with an Instagram post (since deleted) of Melo in a Rockets uniform. The caption said that the big man “can’t want” to reunite with his former teammate (the two played together in Denver).

We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Stay glued to SLAM for updates.

