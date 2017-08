Ian Clark and the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal on Tuesday.

Clark, 26, will bring championship experience and outside shooting to the Pelicans. From The Vertical‘s Shams Charania:

Free agent Ian Clark has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2017

