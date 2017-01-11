In a packed conference room at the Sheraton Times Square, Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin and Rashard Lewis joined Ice Cube on-stage to announce the official launch of the BIG3, an upcoming 3-on-3 league with former NBA superstars.

Fresh off helping the NBPA complete the new CBA, Roger Mason Jr. will serve as President and Commissioner of the league.

Comprised of eight teams of five players, games are going to be played every Saturday from June 24 until August 26. The city and arena will change each week, with talks of Seattle, London and New York as possible locations.

Games are going to be played to 60 points and will feature 2, 3 and 4-point baskets.

Along with AI, K-Mart and ‘Shard, Bonzi Wells, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, Chauncey Billups and Jermaine O’Neal have also signed on.

“I’m looking to the opporutunity of continuing to learn the game of basketball,” Martin said.

“I think this is really huge,” Lewis added.

“When I got the call, it was a no-brainer,” AI said. “You can’t say no to Ice Cube.”