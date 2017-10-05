Iman Shumpert had a frustrating summer, not knowing what the future held for him in Cleveland.

Shumpert and Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue recently sat down to discuss the uncertainty.

This may be Shump’s final season in Cleveland—his deal includes an $11 million option for the 2018-19 campaign.

After months of stewing over the NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, his dwindling minutes and countless off-season trade rumors, Shumpert was able to move forward after a sit-down conversation with head coach Tyronn Lue. “I talked to him right before we were about to start camp in the summertime,” Lue said Tuesday afternoon. “I let guys have their space. Three straight Finals and I know they have family and they have kids. We talk closer to training camp before we get to Santa Barbara. Cut his hair, which I like. Nice, new look. But he’s in a good place and we had a good talk and good conversation.” Normally players are able to air their grievances, keep the frustration from building, during an end-of-season exit interview. But Lue doesn’t have those. “With all the rumors that came out and nobody on the organization side coming out to say, like, ‘Iman didn’t say that.’ I let him know,” Shumpert said. “I felt like I was in the dark about everything and I was like I don’t really know. All I can think about is where am I going to be next season? That was my concern.”

