Report: ‘Increasingly Possible’ Derrick Rose Stays Unsigned Until After All-Star

After being waived by the Utah Jazz, Derrick Rose could remain unsigned until after the All-Star break.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, it’s “increasingly possible” that Rose will have to wait out the week.

With the All-Star break fast approaching, league sources say it’s increasingly possible Derrick Rose’s future won’t be resolved until after the break when teams resume practicing — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 13, 2018

