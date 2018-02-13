Report: ‘Increasingly Possible’ Derrick Rose Stays Unsigned Until After All-Star

After being waived by the Utah Jazz, Derrick Rose could remain unsigned until after the All-Star break.
According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, it’s “increasingly possible” that Rose will have to wait out the week.
With the All-Star break fast approaching, league sources say it’s increasingly possible Derrick Rose’s future won’t be resolved until after the break when teams resume practicing
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 13, 2018
