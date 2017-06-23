When Paul George‘s rep informed the Pacers that his client was ready to move on, GM Kevin Pritchard said the news felt like a “gut punch.”

Pritchard says he thought George wanted to build a winning team in Indiana.

The Pacers are confident they’ll be able to make a good trade for the All-Star, but don’t want to be rushed.

Kevin Pritchard on Paul George: "A lot of things still ongoing. We're not going to make a bad deal." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 23, 2017

"I know it's not ideal. But we didn't put ourselves in this situation – he did." – Pritchard on Paul George — Miller Time Podcast (@MillerTimePod) June 23, 2017

