Following Thursday’s lopsided Game 1 loss to the Cavs, Isaiah Thomas said that he remains confident in his team and expects the Celtics to bounce back in Game 2.

Thomas went on to declare that Boston isn’t scared of Cleveland, adding this tremendous quote: “They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on Space Jam. They lace up their shoes just like us.”

In case this quote from IT got you nostalgic for the 1996 film, well… you’re welcome.

