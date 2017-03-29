Boston overtook Cleveland in the standings Monday night, but Isaiah Thomas says the Celtics are “chasing something bigger” than then No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It marks the first time the C’s have stood atop the East this late in the season since 2008.
Isaiah Thomas: Being at top of East is "cool," but "we're chasing something bigger than that." pic.twitter.com/GXZXQf5DOf
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 28, 2017
Boston (48-26) has matched its best win total under head coach Brad Stevens.
Per the Boston Herald:
“It doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” said Stevens. “The whole idea is to make progress and get better every day and try and stay in the moment. You do that whether you are in last place or trying to build up or whether you are in position for fighting for (playoff) seeding. Ultimately we have been able to grow and get a little bit better but I still think we can play a lot better and that’s where my focus is.”
“We are in a good position right now and we just have to continue to take care of business,” said guard Isiah Thomas. “When I’ve been around nobody has said anything about it because we are chasing something bigger than that.
“It is cool to have but we know there is still time left in the season and anything could happen.”
