Boston overtook Cleveland in the standings Monday night, but Isaiah Thomas says the Celtics are “chasing something bigger” than then No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

It marks the first time the C’s have stood atop the East this late in the season since 2008.

Isaiah Thomas: Being at top of East is "cool," but "we're chasing something bigger than that." pic.twitter.com/GXZXQf5DOf — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 28, 2017

Boston (48-26) has matched its best win total under head coach Brad Stevens.

