Isaiah Thomas put on a show in Game 2 of the East Semis, dropping 53 points (including 29 in the fourth quarter/overtime) and leading his Celtics to victory.

Afterwards, he dedicated the performance to his sister, who would have turned 23.

“She would have been 23 today. Everything I do is for her and she’s watching over me…” – @Isaiah_Thomas with @daldridgetnt#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5Ok5op9dL5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2017

“Today is my sister’s birthday. The least I can do is go out there and play for her.” – @Isaiah_Thomas #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2tctwXbj0D — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 3, 2017

Respect, IT.

