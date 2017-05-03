Isaiah Thomas put on a show in Game 2 of the East Semis, dropping 53 points (including 29 in the fourth quarter/overtime) and leading his Celtics to victory.

Afterwards, he dedicated the performance to his sister, who would have turned 23.

Respect, IT.

