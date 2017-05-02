JUST RIDICULOUS.

Isaiah Thomas was on a mission Tuesday night, dropping an absurd 53 points (including 29 in the fourth quarter and overtime) to lead his Celtics to a Game 2 victory over the Wizards.

.@Isaiah_Thomas‘ 53 points tonight are the most by a player in a playoff game since Allen Iverson’s 55 in 2003. https://t.co/Bqf6lMhpgH — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2017

John Wall (40 points, 13 assists) balled out for Washington, but was overshadowed by IT down the stretch.

Here were some immediate reactions from guys around the league:

God bless your soul @Isaiah_Thomas — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) May 3, 2017

Isaiah Thomas is pretty good — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 3, 2017

50 piece!!!! Hell yea @Isaiah_Thomas ! — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) May 3, 2017

Damn IT — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 3, 2017

Do It For Chyna Than Killaaaaaaaa @Isaiah_Thomas — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 3, 2017

Here’s what Thomas had to say about the performance in the postgame press conference:

“Today is my sister’s birthday. The least I can do is go out there and play for her.” – @Isaiah_Thomas #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2tctwXbj0D — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 3, 2017

