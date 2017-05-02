JUST RIDICULOUS.

Isaiah Thomas was on a mission Tuesday night, dropping an absurd 53 points (including 29 in the fourth quarter and overtime) to lead his Celtics to a Game 2 victory over the Wizards.

John Wall (40 points, 13 assists) balled out for Washington, but was overshadowed by IT down the stretch.

Here were some immediate reactions from guys around the league:

Peep the highlights above.

Here’s what Thomas had to say about the performance in the postgame press conference:

Respect.

Video via NBA Conference.

Related
Isaiah Thomas’ Son on How to Stop John Wall: ‘Get Fast Shoes’
Isaiah Thomas ‘Wanted To Give Up And Quit’ After Sister’s Death
WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Puts Up 33 Points and 9 Assists in Game 1 Win Over Wizards