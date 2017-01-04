Led by Isaiah Thomas’ 29 points and career-high 15 assists Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics held off the visiting Utah Jazz 115-104.

The C’s poured in a 17 three-pointers for the second straight game.

Thomas was coming off a 52-point explosion against the Miami Heat.

Per the AP:



Thomas did just that, 15 times while turning the ball over only once. Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

Boston coach Brad Stevens gave his players a couple of days off following Friday’s win over the Heat and said it showed Tuesday. […] “We looked fresh. We haven’t looked fresh in a while,” Stevens said. “We need to take these days off as seriously as we take practice days and make sure we’re getting rest and staying off our feet. Hopefully that has a cumulative effect as we move into some of the more intense parts of the schedule.”