After his unceremonious departure from Boston, Isaiah Thomas says that he may never talk to Celtics GM Danny Ainge again.

In a story with Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, Thomas predicts that Boston will be admitting that they made a mistake in “a year or two.”

“I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else [in Boston]. “But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right. “I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”

