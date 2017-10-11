After his unceremonious departure from Boston, Isaiah Thomas says that he may never talk to Celtics GM Danny Ainge again.
In a story with Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, Thomas predicts that Boston will be admitting that they made a mistake in “a year or two.”
.@Isaiah_Thomas opens up to @SI_LeeJenkins on his offseason trade: ‘My career is a fight’ https://t.co/VimX4WTrUO pic.twitter.com/f7bqTBXYAG
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2017
“I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else [in Boston].
“But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right.
“I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”
