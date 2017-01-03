Isaiah Thomas’ 52-point explosion last Friday against the Miami Heat moved him up to fifth place in the NBA scoring race, and the diminutive point guard thinks he should be the Player of the Month for his play in December.



Isaiah Thomas thinks the Player of the Month award should be his. "Hell yeah. I should definitely get that award." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 2, 2017

Thomas is likely headed for a massive pay raise.

The 27-year-old All-Star is earning $6.59 million this season from the Boston Celtics, and owed $6.26 million in 2017-18.

Thomas didn’t understand the fuss last week after being named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He’s won the award multiple times, and each successive time he’s asked about the thrill, the Celtics guard grows a little more mystified. Why is everyone so surprised? Thomas asks himself that question a lot. […] “I’m there already, in my mind,” said the same player who described himself as “a killer,” after a recent run of big fourth-quarter performances, punctuated by his franchise-record 29 points in fourth quarter against Miami. When asked last summer about his contract — a deal that pays him $12.7 million in decreasing amounts this season and next — Thomas made his now famous observation that, “they’d better bring out the Brinks truck.”

