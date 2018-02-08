Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Tired of Being Traded’

by Marcel Mutoni February 08, 2018

Isaiah Thomas says he is “tired of being traded,” and wants to remain in Cleveland.

Despite a rocky and frustrating start to his Cavs career, IT doesn’t want to relocate again.

The Cavs haven’t discussed any potential trades for their starting point guard.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I’m tired of being traded,” Thomas said, after the Cavs stunned Minnesota, 140-138 in overtime.

“That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”

Thomas’ name hasn’t come up in any specific trade rumors. Per sources, the Cavs have shopped J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye over the past several days.

 
