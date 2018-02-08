Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Tired of Being Traded’

Isaiah Thomas says he is “tired of being traded,” and wants to remain in Cleveland.

Despite a rocky and frustrating start to his Cavs career, IT doesn’t want to relocate again.

The Cavs haven’t discussed any potential trades for their starting point guard.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I’m tired of being traded,” Thomas said, after the Cavs stunned Minnesota, 140-138 in overtime.

“That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”