While Isaiah Thomas admits that being traded from Boston “still hurts,” he’s already looking forward to the possibilities in Cleveland.

In a terrific Players’ Tribune piece, Thomas says that he and the Cavaliers seem like “a match made in heaven.”

“From a basketball perspective, me on the Cavs is a match made in heaven. “If you’ve watched any Celtics games last year, then you know how many times I would have to go through double and even triple teams, just to get my shot off. It ended up working fine for us — guys played great, and my shot was falling. “But this year … man, it’s not even going to be a thing. You really going to throw three guys on me, when I’m sharing a court with the best basketball player on the planet? Nah, I don’t think so.”

