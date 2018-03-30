Isaiah Thomas Expected To Miss 4 Months After Hip Surgery

Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to miss 4 months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right hip on Thursday in New York City.

The procedure aimed to “clean up” inflammatory debris related to the injury that caused Thomas to sit out 7 months this year.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas had successful arthroscopic surgery to his right hip today. Thomas will miss the remainder of the season. His expected recovery time is four months. pic.twitter.com/w8Gne6lvGT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 29, 2018

