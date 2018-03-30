Isaiah Thomas Expected To Miss 4 Months After Hip Surgery

by March 30, 2018
isaiah thomas surgery 4 months

Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to miss 4 months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right hip on Thursday in New York City.

The procedure aimed to “clean up” inflammatory debris related to the injury that caused Thomas to sit out 7 months this year.

