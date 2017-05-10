The Celtics dominated the Wizards in Game 5, cruising to a 123-101 victory to take a 3-2 lead.

In his postgame press conference, point guard Isaiah Thomas discussed how he’s evolved as a play-maker throughout the series. He then concluded with a smile: “Next game I might drop 40, you never know.”

Tune in Friday.

Video via Ben Golliver.

Related
Isaiah Thomas Says Game 5 vs Wizards a ‘Must-Win’