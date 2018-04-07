Isaiah Thomas Doesn’t Regret Playing Through Torn Labrum with Boston Celtics

'I don't regret it. At that time, I was going through something way bigger than basketball'
by April 07, 2018
278

When speaking to reporters Friday night, Isaiah Thomas was adamant that he doesn’t regret playing through a torn labrum during the 2017 playoffs with the Boston Celtics.

“I don’t regret it. At that time, I was going through something way bigger than basketball, so basketball was the only thing that could really numb in that point in time. I don’t regret it. It is what it is and I can’t control that. I mean, you can say ‘Yes, I wish there was a better decision made on both sides,’ but at the same time it is what it is. I can only control so much, but now that I’ve fixed the main problem the focus is to get back to 100 percent.”

Thomas’ sister, Chyna, passed away in a car accident days before the beginning of the 2017 playoffs. Thomas went on to lead Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thomas, an MVP candidate in 2017, has been traded twice this year, averaging 15.2 points per game on a career-low 37.3 shooting percentage during stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas received season-ending hip surgery on March 29.

