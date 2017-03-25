The Suns celebrated Devin Booker’s historic night on Friday after he became the first player to reach the 70-point plateau since Kobe Bryant in 2006.

Phoenix ended the game down double-digits but continued to eek out extra possessions.

Isaiah Thomas pointed out that the Suns were blatantly chasing Booker’s points.

“It was weird what they were doing. I’ve never seen nothing like that, chasing those numbers.” “I don’t think anybody’s ever seen that. Continue to call time-outs, continue to foul when we’re up 15. But, I mean, it was obvious what they were trying to do—get him the most points possible.”

During the final minute, the Suns fouled Boston twice to earn extra possessions and called a pair of timeouts to advance the ball to halfcourt.

Booker explained for why the Suns’ deliberately tried to boost his scoring.

“The way our season’s going right now, we’re kind of looking for something to celebrate. That meant a lot to see my veterans happy…You have to see the beauty in it. At the end of the day, history was made.”

