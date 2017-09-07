As Isaiah Thomas rehabs a torn labrum in his hip, questions of Thomas’ injury history have come into play.

According to a report by The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, Thomas had been playing with the injury “for years,” hence his waddling gait.

Multiple front-office sources explained Thomas’s decision to forego surgery on the hip as such: He has apparently dealt with the injury for years and still managed to produce at a high level. “The limp he walks with is not swag,” said one source who is familiar with Thomas’s injury history. “He’s got an issue that he just plays through.”

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas: ‘Me on the Cavs Is a Match Made in Heaven’