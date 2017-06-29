Shortly after Chris Paul was dealt to Houston, Isaiah Thomas saw an opening to convince Blake Griffin to relocate to Beantown.

Isaiah Thomas already shooting his shot for Blake Griffin to go to Boston 👀 (via @TTwersky) pic.twitter.com/fLvDDIb2gQ — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) June 28, 2017

(You gotta shoot your shot.)

Griffin becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the Clippers will do everything possible to get him to stay.

The Clippers are of the understanding that it will take a five-year deal to keep Griffin, a source told said. Complicating the matter however, sources said, is that Griffin may not be ready for the start of the next season and could possibly be out until December due to a toe injury that cut short his postseason. A separate source said the team believes Griffin’s toe will be healed and he’ll likely be ready for the start of the season.

