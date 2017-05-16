Celtics star Isaiah Thomas did some homework prior to Boston’s 115-105 Game 7 win over the Wizards, studying Paul Pierce lead the Celtics to a Game 7 win over LeBron James‘ Cavs in 2008.

Thomas, after dropping 29 points with 12 assists, talked about his Game 7 prep. Starting at 4:55:

“All night last night and day, I watched 2008 Paul Pierce versus LeBron. And how special that game was. “Two superstars going at it, guarding each other. It was a historic game.”

In the classic Game 7 matchup, 30-year-old Pierce dropped 41 points on 23 shots, and a 23-year-old LeBron scored 45 points on 29 shots.

The Celtics won the game 97-92, eliminating Cleveland in the second round. Boston, of course, would go on to win the 2008 title.

UPDATE (May 16, 2:01 p.m. EST): When told about Isaiah watching him come up short in Game 7, LeBron shrugged it off.

“To each is own. Whatever puts you in the mindset to go out and play. I’ve never watched previous games and things of that nature. “I think it’s to each is own, and obviously it worked. He had a helluva game last night.”

