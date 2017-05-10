Isaiah Thomas recently revealed that he’s been picking Kobe Bryant’s brain during this postseason run, and Kobe Bryant appreciates IT for having “the courage to ask” for help.

The Black Mamba says he’s always happy to give younger players advice—he speaks regularly with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and trained with Gordon Hayward last summer.

Bryant called Thomas to offer his condolences once he learned of his sister’s death.

Kobe also tells Jackie MacMullan about reaching out to IT after his sister’s death. 📰: https://t.co/wt81j1HSxm pic.twitter.com/cnUnsbpy1d — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 10, 2017

Per ESPN: