Isiah Thomas: Kevin Durant Would Have Been a Problem For Bad Boy Pistons

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas says his Bad Boy Pistons of the 1980’s would be even better in today’s NBA, but would have no answer for Kevin Durant.

While guesting on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Thomas said that KD’s ball-handling skills would make him a huge mismatch.

Episode 18 with @isiahthomas is out NOW! Very insightful stuff on this episode to players and coaches that want to play championship basketball! Go listen now!! https://t.co/Is83Cb5B3D @RoadTrippinNBA pic.twitter.com/fEjbuXjo5d — Baze (@24Bazemore) March 14, 2018

“The one guy that would give us tremendous problems right now would probably be Kevin Durant. “We wouldn’t really have a matchup for KD. Although [John] Salley and [Dennis] Rodman were very athletic, his ball handling skills out of the perimeter would give him a really huge advantage against Rodman and Salley.”

