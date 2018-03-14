Isiah Thomas: Kevin Durant Would Have Been a Problem For Bad Boy Pistons

by March 14, 2018
497
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas says his Bad Boy Pistons of the 1980’s would be even better in today’s NBA, but would have no answer for Kevin Durant.

While guesting on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Thomas said that KD’s ball-handling skills would make him a huge mismatch.

“The one guy that would give us tremendous problems right now would probably be Kevin Durant.

“We wouldn’t really have a matchup for KD. Although [John] Salley and [Dennis] Rodman were very athletic, his ball handling skills out of the perimeter would give him a really huge advantage against Rodman and Salley.”

RELATED:
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas End Their Feud

  
