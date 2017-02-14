J.R. Smith shot down a published report claiming that he’s “on target for a mid-March return.”
Smith says that he needs more time to recover from a broken right thumb.
Please don't believe the hype. Still a ways to go. "Sources" means they have nothing else to wright. Trusting my process!
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 13, 2017
Smith is reportedly putting up shots with the injured hand without severe pain:
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, who is on target for a mid-March return, could take the court in as soon as three weeks in his comeback from a right thumb fracture, league sources told ESPN.
The sharpshooter is progressing well in his recovery from the injury that he sustained in late December, sources said. Barring an unforeseen setback, Smith will be back on the floor next month. [,,,] At the time of his injury, it was not anticipated that Smith would return to the lineup before late March or early April.
A team source told ESPN that Smith will have his right thumb reimaged during the All-Star break, and that could adjust his timeline. Asked to characterize Smith’s rehab process so far, the source said, “great.”
