J.R. Smith shot down a published report claiming that he’s “on target for a mid-March return.”

Smith says that he needs more time to recover from a broken right thumb.

Please don't believe the hype. Still a ways to go. "Sources" means they have nothing else to wright. Trusting my process! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 13, 2017

Smith is reportedly putting up shots with the injured hand without severe pain: