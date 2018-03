Report: Jabari Parker Was ‘Very, Very Close To Being Traded’

Bucks forward Jabari Parker was reportedly “very, very close” to being traded before the February 8 trade deadline.

According to the Racine Journal‘s Gery Woelfel, the chances of Parker returning to Milwaukee next season are “slim to none” (H/T Paul Henning).

Take it for what it is. But, @GeryWoelfel is close to Jabari and the Parker family. This morning @1057FMTheFan he reports Jabari was "very, very close to being traded" at deadline, feels there is "slim to none" chances that Jabari is on Bucks next season. https://t.co/W4tmqz8hzf — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) March 20, 2018

