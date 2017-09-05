Jabari Parker was discussed as a potential piece in the Carmelo Anthony trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets, according to an ESPN report.

The Bucks were reportedly approached to facilitate a trade, but ultimately, nothing progressed.

One name that came up in those (very) preliminary talks? Bucks forward Jabari Parker, per league sources. It’s unclear which side — the Knicks or Bucks — brought up Parker’s name. What is clear is that Parker would have been part of an outgoing package that included a larger Bucks contract, such as John Henson’s or Greg Monroe’s. If that deal had come to fruition, the Knicks would have received the type of return they’d long hoped for in an Anthony trade: a young player on a below-market contract in Parker.

