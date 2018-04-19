Jabari Parker Frustrated With Lack Of Playing Time

by April 19, 2018
6,740

On Thursday afternoon, Bucks forward Jabari Parker voiced his immense frustration with his lack of playing time, via Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News:

Through Milwaukee’s first two playoff games (both losses), Parker has averaged 1 point in 12.5 minutes. He will hit restricted free agency this summer, and has expressed uncertainty about his future with the Bucks.

Game 3 against the Celtics is set for 9:30pm ET Friday at the Bradley Center.

