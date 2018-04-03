Jabari Parker On Future With Bucks: ‘Honestly, It’s Uncertain’

by April 03, 2018
632

This could be Jabari Parker‘s final season with the Bucks.

The 23-year-old forward, who recently returned from his second ACL tear, will hit restricted free agency this summer and does not sound that optimistic about remaining in Milwaukee, via the Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps:

Honestly, it’s uncertain,” Parker said after a recent practice, in regards to his future in Milwaukee and his restricted free agency this summer. “I know that, just looking from afar, [the Bucks] will be fine. But I just have to see what’s going to happen with my future, and that’s uncertain. But I know for them, they’ll be fine regardless. They’ve been doing well.”

“You just have to be prepared [for negotiations],” he said. “Prepare for the worst. Anything can happen. I’ve seen it happen a lot of times. So I just would like to keep that mentality because you never want to be comfortable in this business.”

Through 26 games, Parker has averaged 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Report: Jabari Parker Was 'Very, Very Close To Being Traded'

 
