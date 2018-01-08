He’s still working himself into game shape, but Jahlil Okafor believes he has the potential to be a “franchise cornerstone” with the Brooklyn Nets.

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune, Okafor wrote about the player he can become in Brooklyn.

“What's going on with Jahlil Okafor?”@JahlilOkafor opens up about … everything.https://t.co/m5DHo91r5d — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 8, 2018

I just wanted to do everything in my power to make sure that the organization trading for me — they got a warrior and a leader. To make sure they got a player with the type of game that helps teams go deep into the playoffs. And to make sure they got what my family, friends and I have always envisioned me becoming: a franchise cornerstone.

RELATED:

Jahlil Okafor: ‘I’ve Been Sitting Down Long Enough’