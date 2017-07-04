The Golden State Warriors are reportedly “frontrunners” to sign Jamal Crawford should a proposed three-team trade involving the Clippers, Nuggets and Hawks happen.

According to ESPN, the Warriors would be favored to sign Crawford if he’s traded to the Hawks and bought out.

Report w/ @MarcJSpearsESPN: ESPN sources say Golden State a frontrunner for Jamal Crawford; Nick Young still in play https://t.co/2Wi6BseMow — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

There’s a strong possibility that either LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford or free agent Nick Young could end up with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, league sources tell ESPN. […] Sources informed ESPN that Crawford would seek an immediate buyout and the Warriors would be the front-runners for his services if they still possessed the taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.2 million.

