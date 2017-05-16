Moses Malone Jr. was allegedly assaulted and robbed outside a Houston stripclub last summer, allegedly over a Facebook post that was critical of Rockets superstar James Harden.
Malone Jr., the son of Hall of Famer Moses Malone, is now reportedly suing Harden.
Harden’s lawyer says the suit is baloney.
Per Fox 26:
That suit was filed by Moses Malone Jr. It alleges Harden paid a group of people $20,000 in cash to attack and rob Malone at V-Live strip club last year. The lawsuit says Harden was angry because Malone wrote a Facebook post criticizing the star player for charging children for his basketball camp. Several people connected to the assault have already been charged criminally.
Rusty Hardin is James Harden’s attorney and he sent me this statement:
“I am in Boston for depositions so I haven’t seen the petition but I have previously discussed Mose’s allegations with James and others, and I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue. Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.”
