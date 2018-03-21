James Harden: ‘Barbecue Chicken’ When Big Man Switches

by March 21, 2018
546
james harden barbecue chicken

Rockets guard James Harden says he sees “barbecue chicken” when a big man switches on to him.

After the Rockets’ 115-111 win over Portland on Tuesday, Harden took a page out of Shaquille O’Neal’s book while doing a walk-off interview with TNT’s Dennis Scott.

Dennis Scott: “When you see the big guys switch on you the way they do—”

Harden: “Barbeque chicken.”

DeMar DeRozan Says James Harden ‘Should Be A Lock’ For MVP

