James Harden: ‘Barbecue Chicken’ When Big Man Switches

Rockets guard James Harden says he sees “barbecue chicken” when a big man switches on to him.

After the Rockets’ 115-111 win over Portland on Tuesday, Harden took a page out of Shaquille O’Neal’s book while doing a walk-off interview with TNT’s Dennis Scott.

Dennis Scott: "… When you see the big guys switch on you the way they do" — James Harden replies with, "Barbeque chicken." pic.twitter.com/kdsFdxH66t — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 21, 2018

