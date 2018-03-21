James Harden: ‘Barbecue Chicken’ When Big Man Switches

Rockets guard James Harden says he sees “barbecue chicken” when a big man switches on to him.
After the Rockets’ 115-111 win over Portland on Tuesday, Harden took a page out of Shaquille O’Neal’s book while doing a walk-off interview with TNT’s Dennis Scott.
Dennis Scott: "… When you see the big guys switch on you the way they do" — James Harden replies with, "Barbeque chicken." pic.twitter.com/kdsFdxH66t
Dennis Scott: “When you see the big guys switch on you the way they do—”
Harden: “Barbeque chicken.”
