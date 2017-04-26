James Harden and the Rockets just dusted off the OKC Thunder in five games, but The Beard thinks Houston can play “10 times better” going forward.

Harden says the Rockets have yet to find their groove offensively in the Playoffs.

Houston set an NBA record by splashing 1,181 threes during the regular season, but they’ve struggled in the postseason by making just 28.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Per the AP: