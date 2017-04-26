James Harden and the Rockets just dusted off the OKC Thunder in five games, but The Beard thinks Houston can play “10 times better” going forward.
Harden says the Rockets have yet to find their groove offensively in the Playoffs.
Houston set an NBA record by splashing 1,181 threes during the regular season, but they’ve struggled in the postseason by making just 28.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Per the AP:
“That’s what’s exciting,” Harden said. “We can play 10-times better, especially offensively.”
“We shot so bad … and we were still able to win a game and we’ve been doing it all series,” Patrick Beverley said after Houston’s 105-99 win in Game 5 .
Houston hasn’t been known for its defense in recent years. But after harassing [Russell] Westbrook into poor shooting in the fourth quarter throughout the first round while also shutting down Oklahoma City’s secondary options, the Rockets are looking forward to how good they can be when their shots start to fall.
“We’re a force to be reckoned with … we’re winning games off defense and that has been our Achilles heel the whole entire season,” Beverley said. “But it’s like we’re turning the switch. If we can combine … defending and hitting our 3s, the sky’s the limit for this team.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus