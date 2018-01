James Harden will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Rockets announced on Monday night. Harden injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Lakers on Sunday.

The Beard is averaging 32.3 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. The time missed will be rare for Harden, as he has only missed two games in the past three seasons.

Houston sits at 26-9 and is 1-5 over its last six games.

Related

James Harden Blasts Refs After Loss to Celtics