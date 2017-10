Things got testy between James Harden and Mario Chalmers late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies 98-90 win over the Rockets on Monday.

Chalmers appeared to get laid out by Harden, and Chalmers retaliated by locking Harden’s leg.

Harden shoved Chalmers before referees rushed to intervene.

